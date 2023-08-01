Professor William Nicholas Guy Hitchon

Professor William Nicholas Guy “Nick” Hitchon (1957 – 2023) was an expert in nuclear fusion whose dream was to provide the world with relatively cheap and clean power, a dream which sadly remains unfulfilled to this day, for Nick and for many other scientists.

However, he was probably best known as one of the participants in the award-winning Up series. Nick, who has died in Madison, Wisconsin in the US following a long illness, grew up in Littondale, UK as part of a farming family.