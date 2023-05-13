Windsor - Priscilla Kimbro, age 74, passed away on Monday, May 1, 2023, at UW Hospital. She was born on August 21, 1948, in Madison WI, the daughter of Harland and Irene (Schwenn) Legler.
She was raised the daughter of a large farm family (Legler’s) in Deerfield where she graduated from Deerfield High School. The Legler family was part of Bryn Mawr Presbyterian Church in Cottage Grove for several decades where Priscilla was in the choir as a child and later as an adult. She loved family gatherings, traveling with her sisters, playing cards, the Brewers, the Packers, and country music.
She is survived by her daughter Brenda (Craig) Heilman, grandchildren Lauren (John) Kimpel, Sadie (Austin) King, Teagan Heilman, and her great grandchildren, Liam and Ivy. Her siblings, Donna Hysell, Lois Mosso, Linda Peterson, Marion (Dean) Haske, Steve (Cathy) Legler, Dennis (Christie) Legler, and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Kimbro; father, Harland Legler and mother, Irene Legler (Schwenn); and her brother, Herbert Legler.
Priscilla will be buried in the Legler family plot at Sunset Memory Gardens in Madison.
A small private family gathering will be held in remembrance.
A special thanks to the Palliative and Emergency Care teams at UW Hospital for their sincere kindness.