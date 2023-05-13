Priscilla Kimbro

Windsor - Priscilla Kimbro, age 74, passed away on Monday, May 1, 2023, at UW Hospital. She was born on August 21, 1948, in Madison WI, the daughter of Harland and Irene (Schwenn) Legler.

She was raised the daughter of a large farm family (Legler’s) in Deerfield where she graduated from Deerfield High School. The Legler family was part of Bryn Mawr Presbyterian Church in Cottage Grove for several decades where Priscilla was in the choir as a child and later as an adult. She loved family gatherings, traveling with her sisters, playing cards, the Brewers, the Packers, and country music.

