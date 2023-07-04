Polly Snyder Michel

MADISON - Polly Snyder Michel, 83, died peacefully with her children at her side on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, after a brief illness at Meriter Hospital in Madison, Wis.

Born and raised in Oak Park, Ill., she was the daughter of Thomas A. Snyder and Kathryn Humphreys Snyder. She attended St. Catherine’s Catholic School and graduated from Trinity High School in 1958. She made her way to Washington, D.C., and attended Trinity College until the time of her marriage to James Clark Michel in 1961.

