MADISON - Polly Snyder Michel, 83, died peacefully with her children at her side on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, after a brief illness at Meriter Hospital in Madison, Wis.
Born and raised in Oak Park, Ill., she was the daughter of Thomas A. Snyder and Kathryn Humphreys Snyder. She attended St. Catherine’s Catholic School and graduated from Trinity High School in 1958. She made her way to Washington, D.C., and attended Trinity College until the time of her marriage to James Clark Michel in 1961.
Polly and Jim began their life together in New York, and later moved to Westfield, N.J., where they raised their three children. After her divorce in 1988, Polly began a new chapter as “Mam,” a devoted grandmother and great-grandmother. She moved to Hillsborough, N.J., where she spent many happy years helping to raise four of her grandchildren and was actively involved in the lives of many families in the area. An active volunteer, Polly served as a greeter and family liaison for Steeplechase Cancer Center.
Returning to the Midwest in 2015, she moved to Madison with her daughter and son-in-law, and, once again, found joy and friendship.
Easy to talk to and always interested in the world around her, Polly made friends wherever she went: standing in line, in the seat next to you on a plane, at a wedding, in the neighborhood, or on a cruise. She loved to dine and traveled all over the world. Some of her happiest memories came from the many trips she made with her brother and sister-in-law. Polly was a voracious reader, a regular at her local library, and member of two monthly book groups. She was always up for a good game of cards.
She was independent minded with a fine sense of humor. A dedicated correspondent, Polly sent dozens of cards a month, remembering all manner of occasions with familiarity and love. Her card-writing operation often began a month in advance to ensure they reached recipients in good time. Her penmanship was exemplary, and her thoughtfulness unbounded.
Polly was predeceased by her parents. She leaves behind her three children, Kathryn Dillon and husband, Andrew of Blue Hill, Maine, Jane McCracken and husband, Bucky of Madison, Wis., and Andrew and wife, Florence of Baltimore, Md.; brother, Thomas H. Snyder and sister-in-law, Francine of Key Largo, Fla.; 10 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; and, many nieces, nephews and godchildren, all of whom she adored.