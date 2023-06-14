Phyllis May Anderson

Phyllis Anderson, age 90, of Baraboo, started her journey with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Tuesday, May 30, 2023.

A Celebration of Life will take place on Saturday, June 24, 2023 (Phyllis’ birthday) at 11:00 a.m. at the Dells-Delton United Methodist Church with Pastor Blake Overlien presiding. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at 11:00 a.m.. Burial will take place the following day atthe Greenbush Cemetery in Greenbush, Wisconsin.

