Phyllis L. Lewis

MADISON - Phyllis L. (Fell) Lewis, age 89, passed away on June 7, 2023. She was the first child born to William and Catherine Fell on March 22,1934 in Dane, Wisconsin.

Phyllis moved to the east side of Madison as a young child and lived most of her life there. Starting as a teenager and into her early adulthood, she played on a traveling women’s softball team. She fondly shared softball stories over the years and often reminisced about the different cities and towns where she played ball. She graduated from Madison East High School in 1952 and remained close with many of her high school classmates for the rest of her life, enjoying monthly get-togethers with the “Lunch Bunch.”

Tags