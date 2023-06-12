Phyllis L. Lewis

MADISON - Phyllis L. (Fell) Lewis, age 89, passed away on June 7, 2023. She was the first child born to William and Catherine Fell on March 22,1934 in Dane, Wisconsin.
Phyllis moved to the east side of Madison as a young child and lived most of her life there. Starting as a teenager and into her early adulthood, she played on a traveling women’s softball team. She fondly shared softball stories over the years and often reminisced about the different cities and towns where she played ball. She graduated from Madison East High School in 1952 and remained close with many of her high school classmates for the rest of her life, enjoying monthly get-togethers with the “Lunch Bunch.”
In 1954 Phyllis married Jim Lewis and together they had six children whom she loved dearly: Vicki (Jim) Anderson, James (Barb) Lewis, Kari (Matt) Sensenbrenner, Lori (Mike) Kief, Conni (Dan “Bo”) Guilfoil, and Stephani (Gene) Herman.
Phyllis was a long-time member of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church where for many years she organized the annual St. Patrick’s Day dance. More recently she was a member of St. Peter’s Catholic Church.
She was a devoted mother and grandmother. Her family was at the center of her life and there was rarely a time that she wasn’t with one of her children. She hosted Sunday dinners and attended her children and grandchildren’s sporting events and performances. She was an avid Wisconsin Badgers fan and a season football ticket holder. She enjoyed all Wisconsin sports, rarely missing a Packers or Brewers game and always dressed accordingly.
She is survived by her six children, their spouses, 14 grandchildren (Kelsey, Lindsay, Brianne, Allison, Sari, Olivia, Joey, Chase, Anna, Jillian, Phoebe, Tyler, Tessa, and Emma), three great-grandchildren (Hayden, Hadley, and Lewis), her sister Barbara Endres, and her nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her brothers Bill and Tom, and her nephew Robert Selje.
We are comforted to know that Phyllis will once again be with her beloved parents, brothers, and her extended family members, whom she was very close to throughout her entire life.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Mary of the Lake Catholic Church, 5460 Mary Lake Road, Westport on Friday, June 16, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. A visitation will be held at the church on Friday from 9:30 a.m. until time of Mass.
We wish to thank the nurses at Agrace for the compassionate support they provided in the last weeks of Mom’s life. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in Phyllis’s name to Agrace at agrace.org/donate/donate-today/.