Phyllis K. Rothermel

Phyllis Rothermel, age 94, passed away peacefully on September 7, 2019 at home.

She was born on October 9, 1924 in German Valley, Illinois, to Orville "Guy" and Florence (Malone) Wagner. Phyllis made many friends while working as a manager at Manchester's on the Capitol Square for over 25 years.

She is survived by her daughter, Sandra (Stanley) Fosdal, Fitchburg, and son, Brian, Madison. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ellis. According to Phyllis' wishes, no services are planned. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit www.ryanfuneralservice.com.

