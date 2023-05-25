Phyllis Dougherty

Dodgeville / Ridgeway – Phyllis Ann Dougherty, age 87, of Dodgeville, formerly of Ridgeway, passed away on Monday, May 22, 2023 at her home surrounded by her loved ones.

She was born to Frank and Ester Ann Tourdot on June 15, 1935. Phyllis attended school in the Belleville area and graduated from Belleville High School at the age of 16. She married John “Jack” E. Dougherty on September 24, 1955. They farmed in the Pleasant Ridge area while raising three boys. Phyllis kept busy on the farm as well as working at St. Joseph Hospital and U.S. Bank. After her retirement, she assisted her son Mark operating Jack’s Never Inn in Ridgeway for 12 years.

