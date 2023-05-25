Dodgeville / Ridgeway – Phyllis Ann Dougherty, age 87, of Dodgeville, formerly of Ridgeway, passed away on Monday, May 22, 2023 at her home surrounded by her loved ones.
She was born to Frank and Ester Ann Tourdot on June 15, 1935. Phyllis attended school in the Belleville area and graduated from Belleville High School at the age of 16. She married John “Jack” E. Dougherty on September 24, 1955. They farmed in the Pleasant Ridge area while raising three boys. Phyllis kept busy on the farm as well as working at St. Joseph Hospital and U.S. Bank. After her retirement, she assisted her son Mark operating Jack’s Never Inn in Ridgeway for 12 years.
Phyllis enjoyed traveling with Jack or weekend trips with her sisters.
Phyllis is survived by her sons Steve (Darcey) and John (Richel); her grandchildren Marcella, Augie, Hank (Katie Dobbs), Jack, Phyllis Johna, Matthew Roco, Jamaica Roco, Johanna Roco, Jesha Roco; her great granddaughter Jaylene; her siblings Charlene Meier, Richard (Erna) Tourdot, Pauline Brunner, Margaret Thompson, Don (Joann) Tourdot and Ann (John) Stahl; many nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband Jack, her son Mark, her brothers Earl, David, Bob and Carol and her in-laws.
A Mass of Christian Burial for Phyllis Dougherty will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, May 30, 2023 at ST. BRIDGET’S CATHOLIC CHURCH in Ridgeway. Burial will be held in St. Bridget’s Cemetery. Friends may call from 9:30 a.m. until 10:50 a.m. on Tuesday at ST. BRIDGET’S CATHOLIC CHURCH.
The family would like to thank the staff at Upland Hills Hospice for their loving care of mom.