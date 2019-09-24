Phyllis D. Benage

Janesville – Phyllis D. (Darlene) Benage, 85, of Janesville, Wisconsin, died on September 19, 2019 at SSM Health-St. Mary's Hospital in Janesville.

She was born December 29, 1933 in Ogilvie, MN, the daughter of Walter and Mabel Hathaway. She married George Benage, Jr. in 1952, but they subsequently divorced in 1978.

Darlene, as she was called by her friends and family, spent her life as a housewife with the esteemed job of raising 7 children. She enjoyed writing poetry, drawing and coloring. She loved to bake cookies and was always willing to share them.

Darlene valued her time with God. She treasured her many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great great-grandchildren. She was always wishing she could see them more often.

Darlene is survived by her children; Deb (Bob) Kauffman, George (Sandy) Benage III, Brenda Rittenhouse, Kim (Greg) Underwood, and Gary Benage. As well as many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great great-grandchildren. Also, her brothers, Dick Hathaway and Kenny Hathaway.

She is preceded in death by 2 sons, Glenn Benage and Gordon Benage; her parents and one sister.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 3 p.m. at Kingdom Hall, 4129 E. Bingham Dr., Janesville, Wisconsin. A visitation will be from 2 p.m. until the time of the service.

