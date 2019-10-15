Obituaries

Phuong Thi Bloedorn

DEFOREST - Phuong Thi Bloedorn, age 86, passed away on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at Tender Reflections.

She was born on Dec. 10, 1932, in Vietnam.

A memorial gathering will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, from 3 p.m. until 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019.

Agace Hospice was wonderful and very kind to us and my Mom so in lieu of flowers, please donate to Agrace HospiceCare, 5359 E, Cheryl Pkwy., Fitchburg.

Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

