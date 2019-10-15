DEFOREST - Phuong Thi Bloedorn, age 86, passed away on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at Tender Reflections.

She was born on Dec. 10, 1932, in Vietnam.

A memorial gathering will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, from 3 p.m. until 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019.

Agace Hospice was wonderful and very kind to us and my Mom so in lieu of flowers, please donate to Agrace HospiceCare, 5359 E, Cheryl Pkwy., Fitchburg.

