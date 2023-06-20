Phoebe J. Walter

Phoebe Jane Walter of Mazomanie died peacefully on Sunday, June 18, 2023 at the age of 101. She was born in Tulare, South Dakota on May 12, 1922, the daughter of the late Benjamin and Marguerite (Hamilton) Hodgson. During the Dust Bowl, her family moved to Wisconsin and settled in the Arena area, where Phoebe completed high school and soon after met the love of her life, her late husband Merton Walter. They were united in marriage on July 31,1940, and established their home in Mazomanie. Together they raised four daughters and managed their family farm.

Phoebe was a very active member of her community and Midland Methodist Church. A lifelong learner, she also loved to garden, quilt, bake, and spend time with her grandchildren. In her words, “to experience something is the best teacher.”

