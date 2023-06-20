Phoebe J. Walter

Phoebe Jane Walter of Mazomanie died peacefully on Sunday, June 18, 2023 at the age of 101. She was born in Tulare, South Dakota on May 12, 1922, the daughter of the late Benjamin and Marguerite (Hamilton) Hodgson. During the Dust Bowl, her family moved to Wisconsin and settled in the Arena area, where Phoebe completed high school and soon after met the love of her life, her late husband Merton Walter. They were united in marriage on July 31,1940, and established their home in Mazomanie. Together they raised four daughters and managed their family farm.
Phoebe was a very active member of her community and Midland Methodist Church. A lifelong learner, she also loved to garden, quilt, bake, and spend time with her grandchildren. In her words, “to experience something is the best teacher.”
In addition to her parents and her husband, Phoebe was preceded in death by her daughter Karen Gold, her three siblings: Joann Sheehan, Thomas Hodgson, and David Hodgson, her son-in-law Dan Salyards, her granddaughter Holly Gold, and her great-grandson Edward Dover.
She is survived by her daughters, Mary Salyards, Sara Parrell (Grayson Kampschroer), and Jane Walter (Robert Adams) and her son-in-law, Avram Gold; seven grandchildren, Michelle Dover, Maria Sergenian, Elizabeth Shepardson, Matt Gold, Jesse Adams, Ben Parrell, and Anna Parrell; five great-grandsons, Will and Henry Sergenian, Noah and Adam Shepardson, and Max Dover. She is also survived by her sister-in-law Barbara Hodgson and several nieces and nephews.
Phoebe was loved by many for her generosity, curiosity, openness, kindness, and quiet strength. She will be fondly remembered and deeply missed by her family and friends.
Phoebe’s family wishes to thank the staff at Attic Angel Place, her personal caregivers, and Agrace Hospice for the care and love they provided, especially during the difficult Covid years.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, June 23, 2023 at Midland United Methodist Church on Country Rd KP. A visitation will begin at 10:00 am with the funeral service held at 11:00 am and lunch to follow. Burial will be held in the Mazomanie Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Phoebe’s family for the Midland United Methodist Church and The River Food Pantry of Dane County.