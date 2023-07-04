Philip William Buechner

MADISON - Philip-“with one l”-William Buechner passed away on Friday, June 30, 2023, at the age of 82.
Phil was a straight shooter who would tell you how he saw it, always. He loved good jokes and old stories. He was happiest at home with his family, his dog Mattie, a tough crossword puzzle, and a cold beer.
The first of five sons, Phil was born on Oct. 10, 1940, to Irma (Ackerman) and William Buechner. He grew up on the east side of Madison, attending St. Bernard, Edgewood, and East High School before setting sail on the high seas with the U.S. Navy at the age of 17. During his nearly four years of service (1958 - 1962), he sailed around the world on the U.S.S. Wadleigh, stepped foot in dozens of countries, and was part of the squadron sent to recover Alan Shephard’s space capsule on May 5, 1961.
After being discharged from the Navy, Phil came home to Madison, finding work a few months later with the Madison Water Utility-first at the main pumping station and then at the meter shop from which he retired in 1997.
He married the girl next door-well, the girl from the next street over-Rose Marie Buechner (Gilbertsen) on Oct. 21, 1972, at St. Bernard Catholic Church. They celebrated 50 years of marriage in 2022. After Phil and Rose had been married five years, Phil began having a recurring dream of pushing a little Asian girl on a swing. The dream persisted until they welcomed daughters Ann Elizabeth (Sung Nam, South Korea) and Helen “EJ” (Songtan, South Korea) in 1978 and 1981, respectively.
Phil is survived by his wife, Rose; his daughters, Ann (Thom Porter) and Helen Eun Jung Buechner; and his brother, Joe (Helen) Buechner. He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Irma; and his brothers, Thomas, William, and James.
Our family sincerely thanks and sends our appreciation to Drs. Anthony Sturm, Frank Jung, Alan Singer, Albert Deibele, and the devoted staff of St. Mary’s Hospital for your excellent and tender loving care of Phil.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. BERNARD CATHOLIC CHURCH, 2450 Atwood Ave., Madison, at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 7, 2023, with Father Michael Radowicz presiding. Burial will be held at Roselawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be held at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the Mass on Friday.
In lieu of flowers or gifts, donations may be made in Phil’s name to Luke House, 310 S. Ingersoll St., Madison, WI 53703. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
Fair winds and following seas, shipmate. We have the watch.
Gunderson East
Funeral & Cremation Care
5203 Monona Drive
(608) 221-5420
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.