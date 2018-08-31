Philip “Phil” White, age 73, of Waunakee, formerly of Westchester, Ill., passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018.

He was born on Feb. 25, 1945, the son of Walter (Nick) White and Margaret (Forster) White. Phil was awarded a scholarship to the Winchester College and also attended the University College Dublin, where he met his wife of 43 years, Lucy Power. They immigrated to Chicago in 1974 and were married in Ireland on Dec. 30, 1974. While living in Chicago, both Phil and Lucy taught religion in Catholic high schools. He became a deacon in the Archdiocese of Chicago in 1980. He loved animals, jokes, and classical music. Phil was also a member of the Diaconate Program of the Archdiocese of Chicago.

He will be remembered for his strong Faith in God and his sense of humor. Phil is survived by his wife Lucy; two daughters, Rachel (Michael Rosegay) White and Maureen (Janet Borucki) White; son, Brendan (Sara Hotton) White; two granddaughters, Lily Becker and Louise White; and grandson, Seamus White. He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Malcolm.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. EULALIA CATHOLIC CHURCH, 1845 S. 9th Ave., Maywood, Ill. at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018. Visitation will be held at the church from 9 a.m. until the start of the service on Saturday. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Dementia Society of America or your local humane society. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.