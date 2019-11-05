Philip Peter Esser, age 90, of Verona, passed away on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at Sonrisas Assisted Living.

He was born on Feb. 14, 1929, in Town of Perry, Wis., the son of Joseph Esser and Ida (Haag) Esser.

He married Delores (Robb) Esser on Feb. 6, 1954, at St. Ignatius Catholic Church in Mount Horeb, Wis. Philip served in the U.S. Army. After the army, Philip worked as a farmer. He was a member of AMPI and served as treasurer and the chairman in the town of Springdale. Philip enjoyed farming and gambling.

Philip is survived by his wife; daughters, Debra (Al) Jeffson and Marla Esser; son, Kevin Esser; several nieces and nephews, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Joanne Doherty; sister-in-law, Margie Esser; and brothers-in-law, Joe and Francis Garfoot and Earl.

A Mass will be held at ST. IGNATIUS CATHOLIC CHURCH, 109 S. Sixth St., Mount Horeb, at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, with Father John Sasse presiding.

Burial will be held at Calvary Cemetery, Mount Horeb. Visitation will be held at the church from 9 a.m. until the time of the Mass on Thursday.

Memorials may be made to Dean Care Hospice. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

