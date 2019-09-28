Madison - Philip L. Sullivan, age 86, died on Monday, September 23, 2019. He was born in Massachusetts in 1933. He is survived by his wife, Joan Sullivan; his children, Denise (Bernie Schmelzer) Sullivan, Christine (Steve Venema) Sullivan, Angie Lucas, Brian (Kristina Mecelicaite) Sullivan, Brendan (Melissa) Sullivan; and his beloved grandchildren, Caity, Michael, Lily, Mikaela, Aidan,Traidenis, Alyson, and Mat.

A funeral will be held at HOLY WISDOM MONASTERY, 4200 County Hwy M, Middleton, WI, on Friday, October 4, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. A visitation will be held at Holy Wisdom Monastery from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service.

In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial gifts be made to The Benedictine Life Foundation of Wisconsin, or the Society of Saint Vincent de Paul of Madison.