Philip J. Olson

Philip John Olson, age 66, passed away Oct. 31, 2019 at home

He was born Nov. 4, 1952 the son of Joseph and Alice (Doyle) Olson.

Phil is survived by his wife, Becky, sons Jeremy and Justin (Kaylen Dowell), grandson Oakley, brother Joseph, and sister Jane. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11am, Thurs. Nov 7, 2019 at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, 602 Everglade Dr., Madison, WI 53717, with visitation from 9:00 am until the time of service. A full obituary will follow.

