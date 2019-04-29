MIDDLETON—Petra K. Hirschler passed away at her home in Middleton on March 13, 2019, and is now eternally reunited with her beloved Charlie.

Born on Aug. 21, 1949, in Prague, Czechoslovakia (now Czech Republic), Petra emigrated to the United States as a young woman to pursue a lifelong nursing career in the greater Madison area. Her birthplace and extended family always remained very dear to her heart.

Petra’s greatest joy in life was spending time with her grandson, and she was also surrounded by the love and companionship of her daughter, son-in-law, and friends she met during her time in nursing.

A beautifully-stubborn and fiercely-independent woman, Petra will forever be remembered for her loving kindness and the selfless generosity she bestowed upon others.

A Celebration of Life will be held from 1-4 p.m. at RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 2418 N. Sherman Ave., Madison, on Saturday, May 4, 2019.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to her favorite charities, St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital and Wisconsin Public Television.