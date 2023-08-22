Peter Wootton was a musician, photographer, and writer. He was beloved by his friends and family. He led a life rich with travel, musical and theatrical performances, creative endeavors, and devotion to those he loved and who loved him.
Peter was also a victim of suicide. Peter struggled with mental illness for most of his life. He faced his illness with seriousness and courage. He worked hard to manage the emotional problems his illness caused him. Amid the challenge of keeping his demons at bay, he built a life for himself filled with professional success; artistic activity and collaboration; the joy of friendships, romances, and family gatherings; and all the blessings of a good life. He fought every day to live a life of joy and love with the many people in his orbit.
But in the last year his illness overwhelmed him. He could not struggle any longer.
His grieving family wishes to increase awareness of mental illness in our society and to promote suicide prevention. However painful Peter’s death is for his family and friends, undoubtedly Peter’s pain was the greatest of all. It falls on all those he left behind and on society at large to put mental health and suicide prevention at the forefront of healthcare policy, on par with cancer, MS, ALS, and heart disease.
If you or someone you love is considering suicide or is struggling with mental illness, please dial 988, the suicide prevention hotline.
Peter is survived by his mother, Christine; his father, Nicholas and stepmother, Jill; his older brother, Nick; and his maternal grandmother, Sherry. He is also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins, and their partners, spread around the country and internationally.
Peter was born in Virginia, but his family soon moved to Wisconsin, where Peter lived for most of his life. Peter attended Crestwood Elementary School, Jefferson Middle School, O’Keeffe Middle School, and graduated from La Follette High School. Peter was active in school theater and musical productions. At La Follette he was also a member of the fiction club, learning the craft of writing and producing both a short story and a novel.
Outside of school, he volunteered in the news department of WORT-FM, Madison’s community radio station and learned video production at the Wisconsin Film School. He also enjoyed parkour.
In his professional life, Peter was a contract specialist for Bruker, a manufacturer of medical diagnostic equipment. But the enduring passion of his life was producing, recording, and performing electronic dance music. He collaborated with friends locally and other musicians around the country. Peter performed at Madison’s Liquid Lounge nightclub under the name P. R. Cottontail, later changing to Sylvagus. He also founded and recorded music with the group Nightfall Heroes. He established a presence on numerous online platforms with hundreds of followers and thousands of streams of his music. The music published by Nightfall Heroes and by Sylvagus can be enjoyed on Spotify, YouTube, and other platforms. Peter performed at venues and music festivals across southern Wisconsin.
Peter always was self-improving his craft, and when it came to his photography that was no exception. He would spend hours poring over which camera or lenses to use, and equally as long after a photo shoot in editing. He used photography to connect with new people and go out into the world with a mission. In the end it helped him appreciate the beauty of the world around him more than anything else he did.
Peter also had a passion for travel, foreign languages, and other cultures. He visited France on a high school trip and traveled on his own to Montreal. His US adventures included trips to both coasts and visiting friends in Colorado.
It is a testament to Peter’s character, his strength, and the beauty of his soul that he accomplished so much and engendered the love and admiration of so many while daily struggling with mental illness. He was a strong advocate for his own care and encouraged others to safeguard their mental health. He had a natural work ethic and impressed his colleagues at his day jobs, which led to steady professional advancement. But his chief priority was to maintain his health insurance so he could continue his mental health care.
Peter’s wide circle of family and friends mourn his death. We pray that where he is, he is himself, and whole, and that he knows he is loved.