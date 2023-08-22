Peter Wootton

Peter Wootton was a musician, photographer, and writer. He was beloved by his friends and family. He led a life rich with travel, musical and theatrical performances, creative endeavors, and devotion to those he loved and who loved him.

Peter was also a victim of suicide. Peter struggled with mental illness for most of his life. He faced his illness with seriousness and courage. He worked hard to manage the emotional problems his illness caused him. Amid the challenge of keeping his demons at bay, he built a life for himself filled with professional success; artistic activity and collaboration; the joy of friendships, romances, and family gatherings; and all the blessings of a good life. He fought every day to live a life of joy and love with the many people in his orbit.