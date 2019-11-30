MONONA -Peter W. Zeeh, age 71, of Monona, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019, at Fountain Head Homes.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. DENNIS CATHOLIC CHURCH, 505 Dempsey Road, Madison, at 11 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019. Visitation will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, and also at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the Mass on Friday.

A full obituary will be published at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.