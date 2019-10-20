WATERTOWN-Peter W. Lehmann, age 69, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, as a result of a heart attack. He was born on April 23, 1950, in Lake Mills. Peter never met a stranger and always had a great story to share. He loved his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, his wife, family, friends, community and country.

Peter was a diesel mechanic by trade. He recently worked at Midwest Athletic Fields, Crossing Guard, and a driver for D & D Limousine. His passion was serving his community; Peter served his church as a Sunday school teacher for 25 years, volunteered at the ROC, Bread and Roses, and WI Farm Technology Days. He was a member of St. Marks Church, the Watertown Zone of Appeals, Oconomowoc Sportsman's Club, where he held the position of Director of Maintenance, and a lifetime member of the NRA.

Peter leaves behind his wife of 40 years, Jane Wurst Lehmann; daughter, Kristy; son, Joshua; sister, Susan (Dale) Mueller; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; George and Elaine; and infant sister, Peggy.

A celebration of life will be held in the Fellowship Hall at IMMANUEL EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN CHURCH, 204 N 10th St., Watertown, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019. In lieu of flowers, donations may be gifted to, the ROC (920-261-4444) and Bread and Roses (920-342-7864). Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.