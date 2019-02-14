Peter T. Muscarello age 84 of Plain passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, February 10, 2019 at his residence.

Peter was born on February 12, 1934 in Hammond, LA the son of Thomas Guy Muscarello (Gaetano Muscarello) and Alice (Searing) Muscarello.

Survivors include his children, Debra Gschwind of Lone Rock, Peter Jr. (Brenda) Muscarello of Silver Lake, WI, Kelly Muscarello and Kris Larson of Richland Center, 9 grandsons, 11 great grandchildren, 2 sisters, Kathleen Andres of Kentucky, Charlene Muscarello of Kenosha, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother, Donald Muscarello and a sister, Joyce Tagley.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. at the Richardson-Stafford Funeral Home in Spring Green. Rev. Craig Peach will officiate with visitation from 1:00 P.M. until the time of service.

Online condolences available at www.staffordfuneralhomes .com.