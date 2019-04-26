MADISON - Peter T. Adams, age 67, passed away peacefully at Agrace Hospice Care on April 19, 2019.

He was born July 16, 1951, the son of Thomas and Rita (Kraemer) Adams.

Peter retired after 27 plus years with Central Wisconsin Center as a care aide to citizens with intellectual disabilities. Peter fondly referred to them as his kids. Peter enjoyed sports, Green Bay Packers, UW Badgers and basketball. Peter loved playing golf, and would play as much as he could. Peter had a caring and blessed heart and always had a smile to share.

Peter is survived by his siblings, Pamela A. Bauman, Paulette M. (David) Butterfield, Philip R. Adams, Perry J. (Tami) Adams, Penelope E. (John) Coughlin, Phyliss J. Heleniak and a niece and several nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Patricia M. Morton; brother, Paul E. Adams; brother, Patrick G. Adams; brother-in-law, Wilbur Bauman and niece, Ann M. Bauman; and nieces, Rose and Skylar Adams.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11AM on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at ST. PETER CATHOLIC CHURCH, 5001 N. Sherman Avenue, Madison. A visitation will be held from 10AM until the time of the Mass on Thursday at the church, Lunch from Noon until 1PM. Burial will be at Roselawn Memorial Park starting around 2:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, please give to the following organizations in the name of Peter T. Adams: Central Wisconsin Center, Agrace Hospice Care, Select Specialty Hospital, American Diabetes Association, American Heart Association. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit: www.ryanfuneralservice.com

Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services

2418 N. Sherman Avenue

608-249-8257