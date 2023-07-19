Channel 3000 obit obits obituaries graphic generic

Peter Nicholas Cupery, 78, passed away on Saturday, June 24, 2023, at the University of Wisconsin Hospital in Madison, WI. He was born in Medford, WI, on November 14, 1944, to Nicholas and Gwendolyn (Olstad) Cupery. The oldest of four children, Peter was a guide and guardian to his younger siblings. Afflicted by polio as a young child, he received care from his maternal aunt and grandmother in Coon Valley. He eventually made a full recovery and went on to compete in swimming, track, and cross-country during his time at Nicolet High School in Glendale.

Graduating from Nicolet HS in 1963, Peter attended UW–Madison, earning a B.S. in 1968. He also rowed for the UW Men’s Crew Team. After a period pursuing a masters degree in zoology, he left higher education to manage a stereo store in Whitewater called The Golden Ear. Eventually resuming his graduate education at UW–Stout in Menomonie, he earned an M.S. in Industrial Education in 1978. Returning to his birthplace, he taught industrial arts at Medford Junior High. Hand-building his first desktop computer from a mail order kit, Peter shared his interest in new technology by teaching computer literacy at the Junior High School and introducing computers for patron use at Medford Public Library.

Tags