Peter Nicholas Cupery, 78, passed away on Saturday, June 24, 2023, at the University of Wisconsin Hospital in Madison, WI. He was born in Medford, WI, on November 14, 1944, to Nicholas and Gwendolyn (Olstad) Cupery. The oldest of four children, Peter was a guide and guardian to his younger siblings. Afflicted by polio as a young child, he received care from his maternal aunt and grandmother in Coon Valley. He eventually made a full recovery and went on to compete in swimming, track, and cross-country during his time at Nicolet High School in Glendale.
Graduating from Nicolet HS in 1963, Peter attended UW–Madison, earning a B.S. in 1968. He also rowed for the UW Men’s Crew Team. After a period pursuing a masters degree in zoology, he left higher education to manage a stereo store in Whitewater called The Golden Ear. Eventually resuming his graduate education at UW–Stout in Menomonie, he earned an M.S. in Industrial Education in 1978. Returning to his birthplace, he taught industrial arts at Medford Junior High. Hand-building his first desktop computer from a mail order kit, Peter shared his interest in new technology by teaching computer literacy at the Junior High School and introducing computers for patron use at Medford Public Library.
Peter met Geraldine Ann Ceci in early 1982, sweeping her off her feet, and they married on November 27, 1982. After several years in Medford, the couple decided to begin a new career path together, attending the School of Library and Information Studies at UW–Madison to earn their M.A.s in 1988. Peter became an academic librarian, first at UW–Parkside in Kenosha, then at the UW–Madison Instructional Materials Center (now MERIT Library). He saw many changes during his career and was tickled when NPR interviewed him about a new search engine called Google.
Peter became a parent later in life, but once there he was all in. He and Geri raised a son, Nicholas, considering him their best blessing in this life. He retired from UW–Madison in 2005 to guide and tutor Nicholas throughout middle and high school. During his retirement, Peter also worked at several local bike shops, delighted to share his passion for bicycling.
After Nicholas left for college, Peter combined two loves, reading, and driving (not at the same time) by becoming a Dane County bookmobile librarian. He enjoyed serving and
connecting with the residents of many smaller communities outside of Madison and discovering hidden gems throughout the county.
Peter is survived by Geri, his wife of 40 years, his son Nicholas, his siblings Ann, Bill, and Jane, and many loving relatives, friends, and neighbors. He is preceded in death by his parents and his beloved aunts and uncles.
A celebration of Peter’s life will be held at Middleton Community Church, 645 Schewe Rd, Middleton, WI, at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday August 5, 2023. Visitation will be held from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m., and the service will be followed by a luncheon at the church.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial contribution can be made to the national Parkinson's Foundation, the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research, or the UW Carbone Cancer Center.
Peter brightened many lives with his kindness, curiosity, and spontaneous helpfulness. We love you, Dadska.