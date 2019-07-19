Morrisonville – Peter M. Nelson, age 75, passed away Tuesday, July 16, 2019. He was born on July 29, 1943 in Jolliet, Ill. to Ida Mae (Langworthy) and Milton LeRoy Tomastick. As a toddler, he and his brother Robert were adopted to Dorothy Emma and Robert Percy Nelson.

Peter enlisted in the U.S. Navy. He proudly served on the USS Shangri-La CVA-38. He worked a number of different jobs between the Navy and March 1976, when he was hired on as a brakeman for the Milwaukee Road Railroad, and retiring from what is now known as the CP Railroad. He was a member of the American Legion Post 348 in DeForest.

Peter enjoyed hunting, fishing and riding motorcycle, especially numerous cycle trips with friends. He had a great love of his family, friends and many pets. He took great enjoyment in sharing his unique sense of humor with anyone he could.

Peter is survived by his wife, Bonnie, of 54 years; son, Robert (Mary) of Arlington; son, Richard (Melody) of DeForest; daughter, Melissa of Morrisonville; grandchildren, Paige, Savannah, Maiya, Justin and Leslie; in-laws, Harold and Glenda, Norman and Beverly and Tammy and Pat; and many nieces and nephews, extended family in Ill, and childhood friend, Steve and Jean Scott.

Peter is preceded in death by his birth parents; adoptive parents; son, Steven; brother, Robert; mother-in-law, Genevieve Bortz; and brothers-in-law, M. Wayne and Loren Bortz.

There will be a visitation at Ryan Funeral Home, 6924 Lake Road, DeForest, from 4 – 7 p.m. on Saturday, July 20, 2019, followed by a private burial. Per Pete's request, there will be no funeral. Please dress casual with comfort in mind due to expected temperatures.

We would like to thank the doctors and nurses at the UW Carbone Cancer Center and the UW Hospital.

It doesn't matter where you go in life… It's who you have beside you! Love, Bonnie.

