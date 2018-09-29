MADISON - Peter J Blaskowski, age 83, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on Wednesday, Sept. 26, 2018. He was born in Stevens Point, Wis., on May 23, 1935, to Peter and Frances (Bonowski). He was a 1953 graduate of PJ Jacobs High School. He married the love of his life, Donna Piotrowski on June 6, 1959, recently celebrating their 59th wedding anniversary.



Peter was a loving husband and father to his three children. Peter worked several years for the SOO Line Railroad, helping to build the iron ore docks in Ashland, Wis. Peter and Donna started their family in Neenah. His journey with U-Haul began as a U-Haul dealer in 1965. He went on to become an area field manager, marketing company president, followed by several other positions within the U-Haul organization. He was very proud of the fact that many of his family members, including his brother James' family, continue to work for U-Haul or did at one point.



Peter loved spending time with family, making memories and reflecting on the past. There wasn’t a person that he couldn’t strike up a conversation with. He was a humble, selfless man who would do anything to help a person out. When he wasn’t working, he enjoyed traveling the world, Italy and Alaska being his favorite destinations. He found joy in sharing the Bible’s hope for the future. The loss of Peter leaves a hole in so many hearts.



Peter is survived by his wife, Donna; his children, Bradley, Brian (Mandi Sies) and Tiffany; grandsons, Blake and Tyler; his brother, James (Carrie); and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his sister, Eljean; and his parents.



The family wishes to thank Dr. Amit Sanyal and Agrace HospiceCare.