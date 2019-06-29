Peter Castagna was born in San Giuseppe Jato, Sicily, Italy; he passed away on June 25, 2019 in Maplewood, MN.

Peter immigrated to the United States in 1951, settled in Madison, WI, and became a proud American Citizen.

A life-long tailor, Peter started his apprenticeship at age 7, and continued his profession for the next 85 years. He worked at several Madison stores (including MacNeil and Purnell, Justin Russell, Rupert Cornelius, and Marshall Fields). Peter also served customers at his in-home shop, many of whom became good friends - Peter's "private practice"fit well with his (so-called) retirement years. His grandchildren had the most elaborate and best fitting costumes each Halloween.

Peter enjoyed camping, hunting, and gardening - he grew some of the finest tomatoes which he canned and used to prepare his excellent spaghetti and meatballs - he was at the forefront of the farm to table "trend." Each year Peter prepared a special family meal with tomato sauce and produce from his garden. After 67 years in Madison, Peter spent his last year in Minnesota where he could enjoy the company of his immediate family on a daily basis.

Peter is survived by his wife Jane; daughters Francie (Mark) and Rosalie (Todd); grandchildren Peter, Gabriella, and Luke; and sister Teresa. Preceded in death by sister Filippa and brothers Giuseppe and Antonino.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, July 1, 2019 at OUR LADY QUEEN OF PEACE CATHOLIC CHURCH,401 S Owen Drive, Madison. A visitation will be held at church, one hour prior to Mass. Burial at Resurrection Cemetery, Madison. Memorials preferred to Community Groundworks, a nonprofit that connects people to nature and local food. Donations may be made by following the link and clicking "donate" https://communitygroundworks.org/get-involved/give