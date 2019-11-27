Peter Anthony Watling passed away on Sunday, November 24, 2019, aged 75, at his home in Baraboo, Wisconsin

He was born and raised in London, England. He married Mary Ellen Slowikowski in Chicago, Illinois in 1969 and immigrated to the United States in 1971, settling in St. Charles, Illinois, and later residing in Florida and Wisconsin. He worked as a machinist for 35 years. Peter loved the outdoors, soccer, running, and coaching his sons in baseball and soccer. He loved to travel and enjoyed gardening.

He is survived by his wife of ﬁfty years, Mary Ellen, and four sons Jason (Marla) of Madison, Paul of New York, Graham (Esther) of Barcelona, Spain, Aaron (Stephanie) of Milwaukee, and brother Denis (Barbara) of Sandy, England, as well as a sister-in-law, a brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

A memorial will be held on Sunday, December 1 from 1-4 p.m. at Cress Funeral & Cremation Service, at 6021 University Avenue in Madison, Wisconsin.

Cress Center

6021 University Ave.

Madison, WI 53705