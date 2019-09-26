Peter A. Lundt
MIDDLETON - Peter Alan Lundt, age 79, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019.
A memorial gathering will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Dr., Madison, from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019.
A full obituary will appear at a later date.
Memorials may be made to American Civil Liberty Union (ACLU) or to Dane County Humane Society. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
Gunderson East
Funeral & Cremation Care
5203 Monona Drive
(608) 221-5420