Pete Hoeltke

Hans Peter Wilhelm Otto Hoeltke, age 70, of Monroe, died at his home on Tuesday, August 8, 2023, surrounded by his loved ones. Pete was born on September 18, 1952 in Soltau, Germany, the son of Friedrich and Hanna Hoeltke. He attended Orangeville and Lena, IL schools. Pete served three years in the U.S. Army with 317th Engineer Battalion while stationed at Camp Eschborn, Germany.
Pete began his career as a carpenter working with his step-father, Arlan. For the majority of his life, Pete worked in the concrete business with both Lobdell and Green Valley Ready Mix. Pete enjoyed history of any kind especially World War II. He was a longtime supporter of St. Jude Children’s Hospital and enjoyed an occasional trip to the casino. His number one enjoyment was spending time with his grandchildren.
He is survived by three children, Josh (Marcie) Hoeltke of Monroe and their sons, Marcus and Victor, Kayla (Adam) Dahle of Pardeeville, WI, and their children, Taylor (Maddy) Hoeltke-Brown, Devin, Jaxon, and Rowen Dahle, Logan (Lindsey) Hoeltke and their children, Kennedy and Kendall; Pete’s best friend and longtime companion, Peggy Raab of Monroe; three siblings, Jurgen (Marina) Holtke of Germany, Carola (Doug) Kehler of McConnell, IL, Wendy (Rick) Wing of Freeport; and four nephews. Pete was preceded in death by his father, Friedrich; step-father, Arlan Bender; and mother, Hanna Bender.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, August 14, 2023, at 12:00 p.m., at the NEWCOMER FUNERAL HOME, Monroe, with Pastor Mary Gafner officiating. Visitation will be preceding the service on Monday beginning at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund will be established in Pete’s name. Condolences may be shared at www.newcomerfuneralhome.net
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.