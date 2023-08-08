Pete Hoeltke

Hans Peter Wilhelm Otto Hoeltke, age 70, of Monroe, died at his home on Tuesday, August 8, 2023, surrounded by his loved ones. Pete was born on September 18, 1952 in Soltau, Germany, the son of Friedrich and Hanna Hoeltke. He attended Orangeville and Lena, IL schools. Pete served three years in the U.S. Army with 317th Engineer Battalion while stationed at Camp Eschborn, Germany.

Pete began his career as a carpenter working with his step-father, Arlan. For the majority of his life, Pete worked in the concrete business with both Lobdell and Green Valley Ready Mix. Pete enjoyed history of any kind especially World War II. He was a longtime supporter of St. Jude Children’s Hospital and enjoyed an occasional trip to the casino. His number one enjoyment was spending time with his grandchildren.

Tags