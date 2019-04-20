Perry William Dettmering, age 33, of Madison, Wisconsin passed away on April 10, 2019, at St. Mary's Hospital. Perry was born on October 14, 1985 in St. Petersburg, Florida, the son of William E. Dettmering and Colleen E. McConley. Perry grew up in Charlotte, North Carolina and later moved to Madison where he graduated from West High School. Perry worked in the restaurant business for several years in Madison, Myrtle Beach, SC and Acworth, GA. He was enrolled in Madison College and was close to receiving an associates degree in Health and Human Services, determined to help others through his own experience and education. Perry is survived by his parents, William E. Dettmering and Colleen E. McConley; his beloved dog, a bull-terrier named BB-8; his brother, Grant D. Dettmering; and his partner, Lauren Silverwood. Also surviving Perry are his grandparents, Donald G. McConley of Madison, and William and Marjorie Dettmering of Acworth, GA; aunts, Tracy Sundell of Oregon, WI and Anne Dettmering of Atlanta, GA; stepfather Jeremy Solarski of Pensacola, FL; and many cousins and friends far and near. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Joan P. McConley of Madison in 2011. A Memorial Service will be held at LUTHER MEMORIAL LUTHERAN CHURCH, 1021 University Ave., Madison, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 27, 2019. Perry's physical presence will be deeply missed by all, but his spirit of justice, kindness, human compassion and humor will endure forever and ever. Om Namah Shivaya.