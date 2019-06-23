Penny L. Adams, age 55 passed away on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at University Hospital in Madison.

She was born on October 22, 1963 in Madison, Wisconsin. There is a lot that can be said about Penny depending on who you ask and how someone knew her. She recently passed away due to health issues. She fought as hard as she could but it was her time to move on to better things.

She left behind her son, daughter, four grandchildren and her significant other, not to mention a wide variety of friends and she will be missed by everyone until we get to see her again and catch up. Some of the things she enjoyed doing were camping, grouse hunting, motorcycle rides, walking around downtown with or without spending money and seeing the sunset on a nice night.

She did a lot of volunteer work with a church in the community to help other people that were down on there luck or just wanted someone to talk to. She was a great cook and really liked watching Disney movies among other things. Anyone that knew her has no shortage of memories of her and we know she'll look in on each one of us from time to time to see what we're up to.

Penny was married once for 18 years and promised "She'd never do that again" and stuck to it. One thing about her that she couldn't sit still for very long and always seemed to go in a million different directions all at once but that was just her way of doing things. She always wanted to travel all around the world and we hope that she finally gets to do it.

Her first choice of traveling music would probably be the band Meatloaf they were always her favorite band. We know that when she get's to where she's going, she'll be greeted by many other people that at one time were looking down on her and probably shaking their heads. Often, they were not sure what to even think at times when she was out and just being Penny. Our wish to Penny is to wish her the best of luck within the next chapter of her crazy story and that she is happy, laughing and having fun wherever she is.

Private family services will be held.

We love you and will miss you but definitely will not forget you. This is not a goodbye, it's more of a see you later with lots of love!