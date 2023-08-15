Penelope Jean (Wolf) Oines

Penelope Jean (Wolf) Oines, age 82, passed away on Friday, August 11, 2023, at Oakwood Village after a one-month battle with brain cancer. She was born on February 5, 1941, to Dr. Frederick and Dorothy (Stark) Wolf in La Crosse, WI, where she spent her childhood. Penny met Donald Oines when she was 16 and they dated through college. They were married on August 22, 1964, in LaCrosse, WI.

Penny graduated from Milton College with a degree in education. She spent over 20 years teaching at Sun Prairie High School, where she began as a French teacher and moved to Spanish the next year. She spent time as head of the foreign language department and the varsity girl’s tennis coach. Penny was fortunate to take students to Spain and Mexico over her years of teaching. Prior to Sun Prairie, she taught in Milwaukee, Madison, and Winona.