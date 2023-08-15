Penelope Jean (Wolf) Oines, age 82, passed away on Friday, August 11, 2023, at Oakwood Village after a one-month battle with brain cancer. She was born on February 5, 1941, to Dr. Frederick and Dorothy (Stark) Wolf in La Crosse, WI, where she spent her childhood. Penny met Donald Oines when she was 16 and they dated through college. They were married on August 22, 1964, in LaCrosse, WI.
Penny graduated from Milton College with a degree in education. She spent over 20 years teaching at Sun Prairie High School, where she began as a French teacher and moved to Spanish the next year. She spent time as head of the foreign language department and the varsity girl’s tennis coach. Penny was fortunate to take students to Spain and Mexico over her years of teaching. Prior to Sun Prairie, she taught in Milwaukee, Madison, and Winona.
Penny was a good cook and enjoyed entertaining, gardening, playing bridge, tennis, golfing and loved to go see her grandkids in their sports and activities. In retirement, Don and her spent winters in Ft. Myers, FL where she was captain of the tennis team, played in a ukulele band, continued to work on her art and formed great new friendships. Summers were spent at their house in Windsor with family and great neighbors and quick trips to Don’s “farm”. Penny had a passion for traveling and learning. While the kids were young, the family would take trips around the U.S. and sight see and camp. She took many trips to Europe, and even though she wasn’t a good flyer, she would tough it out to explore new places.
Penny is survived by her husband, Don; daughter, Kimberly (Bradd) Harried; son, Matthew Oines; two grandchildren, Braden and Mackenzie Harried; brother, Frederick Wolf; brothers-in-law, Bob (Robyn) Spencer, Vernon (Lois) Oines and David Oines; 5 nieces and 6 nephews, and beloved dog, Diesel, along with other relatives and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents, sister, Robyn Spencer, and sister-in-law Rene Wolf.
A Celebration of Life will be held from 4:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. on Friday, August 18, 2023, at Ryan Funeral Home, 6924 Lake Road, Deforest, WI.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the University of Wisconsin Hospital Neurology Department, Oakwood Hospice and Oakwood Health and Rehabilitation Center for their support and care.