MADISON - Peggy Sue Stiemke, age 61, passed away unexpectedly of a heart attack on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019. She was born on Dec. 17, 1957, in Poynette, the daughter of Ervin and Henrietta (Kroncke) Stiemke.

Peggy was a 1976 graduate of DeForest High School. She was employed with Vita Plus of Madison until retiring earlier this year.

Peggy is survived by her brothers, Ervin (Sandy), George (Debi), and Gary (Joni); her sister, Connie (Richard) Ness; her nieces and nephews, other relatives and many friends. She was preceded in death by her parents.

A memorial service will be held at ZION EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN CHURCH, W6906 County Road K, Arlington, Wis. at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the church.

Memorials may be made to Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church (Arlington) or donor's choice. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.