MADISON - Pearl L. Mahoney-Buhler, age 61, of Madison, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, at Belmont Nursing Home. She was born on June 18, 1958, the daughter of William and Charlotte (Wilkerson) Mahoney. Pearl graduated from Eaton High School in Colorado. She married Michael Buhler on Nov. 4, 1994, in Madison.

Pearl was a longtime member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. She enjoyed shooting darts, playing bingo, participating in the activities at Belmont Nursing Home, and spending time with her loyal canine companions.

Pearl is survived by her husband, Michael; step-sons, Ryan Buhler and Travis Buhler; brother, Patrick Mahoney; sisters, Kathleen West, Paula Christensen, Katie Guinn, Opal Mahoney, Cindy Mahoney, Susan Tiedt and Helen Reid; brothers-in-law, Greg Buhler and Randy Buhler; sister-in-law, Kathy Parks; and several nieces, nephews and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Robert Mahoney; and brother-in-law Chris Buhler.

A memorial service will be held at THE CHURCH OF JESUS CHRIST OF LATTER DAY SAINTS, 5602 Irongate Drive, Madison, at 12 noon on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019. Visitation will be held at the church from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, and also from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family.

A special thank you to the staff of Belmont Nursing Home, especially Cynthia, Kendra and Fawn, for all of their wonderful care and support given to Pearl over the years. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.