Pauline Louise Maratik

Pauline Maratik, age 79, of Baraboo, Wisconsin passed away Friday, October 11, 2019 peacefully at her home with her loving husband by her side.

Per Pauline's request no service or visitation are planned. Private family services will be held at a later date.

Pauline was born May 2, 1940 in Providence, Rhode Island the daughter of Jean and Mederise (Pelletier) Cournoyer. She lived in West Warwick, RI for the first 20 years of her life. She married Peter Maratik, on November 21, 1959 and moved to Sheboygan, Wisconsin. During those years she attended Lakeland College and received her L.P.N. Degree and worked at various doctor offices.

Followed by working at the Sheboygan Fire Department as a dispatcher. She moved to Portage with her husband in 1959 and spent many years working at several jobs and raising her family.

In 1967, with her husband, they purchased Portage Woolen Mills as co-owners and ran the business until 1976 when the business closed. She was the Office Manager along with working in the Mill as needed. In 2001, she moved to Lake Delton with Peter where she worked at Kalahari Resort and Noah's Ark until she retired.

Pauline was an avid camper for many years, enjoyed traveling until she started having health problems. She enjoyed crocheting and word searches as a pastime along with playing card games.

She is survived by her husband, Peter; son, John (Sharon) Maratik; 2 grandchildren, Katelyn and Tyler Maratik and 2 adopted grandchildren, Blain and Denise Lister; brother, Ronald (Dorothy) Cournoyer; niece, Lourie and nephew Ronald Jr., all in West Warwick, Rhode Island.

The family of Pauline would like to thank Dr. Morine Murphy, people of S.S.M. Hospice, Bright Star and IRIS for all their excellent services.