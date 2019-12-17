Pauline Hillmer, age 91, of Lake Delton, Wisconsin, passed away on Sunday, December 15, 2019.

A Graveside Funeral Service will be held on Friday, December 20, 2019 at 2:30 P.M. at Calvary Cemetery in Wisconsin Dells with Father Eric Sternberg celebrating.

Pauline was born December 5, 1928 in Hamilton, Ohio, the daughter of William and Bertha (Watson) Moore. She loved hunting and fishing, as far away as Iran and here at home. She was a great gardener and love spring. Pauline loved her family with all her heart.

Pauline is survived by daughter, Pamela Jo Moe; grandchildren, Mark Alexander, David Alexander, Kevin Alexander, Wade Lee Richards and Lance Richards; great-grandchildren, Jordon, Nicholas, Ashley and Maziee.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her life-long companion, Jim Morton.