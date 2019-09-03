Paulette E Wells

Paulette Eunice Wells, 74 of Mauston passed away peacefully at Serenity House in Tomah, WI, Saturday September 1, 2019 with her family near her side.

Paulette was born January 7, 1945 in Great Falls, Montana to Paul and Syndey (MacDonald) Naglus. Paulette along with her parents, oldest brother and sisters moved to Mauston (the boy hood home of her father) with her family when she was very young. She attended St. Patrick's elementary school and Madonna High School and was a member of St. Patrick's Church.

On March 19, 1964 Paulette married the love of her life Bernard Wells.

Paulette was a waitress in Mauston for many years starting with Gene's Café downtown and then at Jermoo's Standard Oasis Truck Stop. Most from the area will fondly know her as Polly when she was a waitress for Country Kitchen (the original one) and Garden Valley Restaurant.

She enjoyed flower gardening, baking and cooking and spending time with or talking to family and friends. She dearly loved her children and grandchildren. Cards and gifts were always given for birthdays and holidays. Thanksgiving and Christmas were extra special times of the year when large dinners were well prepared for those in attendance and no-one ever left overly satisfied.

Paulette was preceded in death by her parents, brother Duane Thomas Pickering, and sisters Maxine Fischer, Marilyn Faye Tremain, and Sandy Welch and son Raymond Wells.

She is survived by her husband Bernard, sons David Wells (Ozzie), and Brian (Jenny) Wells, hergrandchildren, Adam (Alison) and Amanda Dedrick, Tyler Wells and Britany Aiello; great grand children, Arianna and Arron DeJesus; "adopted grandchildren, Brad and Leanna Priessnitz and their children Raelynn and Layla, and Ashley Oswald and her daughter Aurora; a brother, Michael (MaryJo) Naglus, and many nieces and nephews. Her dear friends Betty Leverenz and Marilyn Jackson.

A very heartfelt appreciation goes out to Serenity House / Hospice Touch of Tomah for all their excellent and loving care and attention during her stay.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:30 a.m., Friday, September 6, 2019 at St. Patrick Catholic Church, Mauston. Friends may call on Thursday, September 5th from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Crandall Funeral Home, Mauston and on Friday from 10:30 a.m. until time of service at the church. Interment will be at the Mauston Cemetery.