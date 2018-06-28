Paul “Wiggy” J. Patterson, age 80, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 27, 2018 at home surrounded by loved ones.

He was born at home near Lodde’s Mill in Sauk County, the son of Robert and Alma (Bohnsack) Patterson. He was a Sauk Prairie High School graduate in 1956 and a United States Army Veteran stationed in Korea. Paul was united in marriage to Maureen Zimmerman on July 13, 1957. He first worked for Raemisch Construction before joining the Village of Sauk City for many years.

In his youth, Paul was very athletic and proud to have been a part of the first state basketball team for Sauk Prairie High School. Throughout his life, he loved the outdoors including fishing, berry picking, making rhubarb jam and especially hunting. He loved to hunt with his dogs for ducks, rabbits, pheasants and raccoons with his favorite hunting dog, Kayla. He was a keen observer of nature and had an active count of purple martins for over 50 years which he loved to sit and watch daily.

He is survived by his loving wife, Maureen; children Reid (Ellen) Patterson, Rick (Amy) Patterson, Randy (Marie) Patterson and Robyn Patterson; grandchildren Amanda (Tyler) Spencer, Ryan (Jaime) Patterson, Matt (Emily) Patterson, Missy (Tim) Patterson, Megan (Darin) Kuhnke, Leah (Luke) Lengfeld, Becky (Nicole) Patterson, Ashley (Tyler) Amacher, and Kali (Ben) Schroeder; great-grandchildren Drew, Christian, Sam, Louie, Brianna, Ben, Hunter, Mason and was especially proud to have welcomed four new babies in 2017 Jordy, Charlotte, Lincoln and Jackson. He is also survived by his brother Robert (Jean) Patterson. Paul was preceded in death by his parents and other siblings.

A special thank you to all who prayed and visited Paul over the years, especially his daughter, Robyn who took extra care of him.

A visitation will be held from 3-7 p.m. on Tuesday, July 3, 2018 at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Prairie du Sac, WI, 100 Oak Street.

If desired, friends may make memorial contributions to St. John’s Lutheran Church Youth Group or Sauk Prairie Special Olympics.