Paul W. Lagan

Middleton - Paul Wayne Lagan, age 83, passed away on Thursday, January 31, 2019 at St. Mary's Hospital. He was born on May 29, 1935 in Gays Mills, Wisconsin, the son of Joseph E. and Rhoda H. Lagan. He married Irene (Adams) with whom he had 3 children with. In 1992 he married Sue (Walsh).



Paul worked in insurance most of his life. After retirement, Paul became co-founder of Alliance for Life Ministries which received "Salt and Light" award in 1999. Paul had a gift for writing. He wrote many articles for the Wisconsin newspaper. Paul was Author of "The Amazing Journey of Kickapoo Kids" published in 2015.



He is survived by his brother Joe; daughter Chris; sons Greg (Linda) and Mark (Stacy), grandchildren Jenna (Connor) and Lucas; step-d au ghter Kelly Walsh; step-grandchildren Deontay, Kiara, Raelyn, Michael, Jessie, Kenya, Joseph, and Khalil.

Paul was preceded in death by his parents; wife Sue, who Paul will join for eternity.



Celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, February 23, 2019 from 10 a.m. until 12 noon at Sunset Memory Gardens, 7302 Mineral Point Road, Madison, WI 53717