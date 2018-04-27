MADISON- Paul “Skip” Greene, age 84, passed away at home on Sunday April 22, 2018, following declining health the past five years.

Paul was born in Madison on March 15, 1934, to Ruth Greene. Paul married Barbara Jones in November of 1957. They had been married for 60 years.

He is survived by their three children, Laura (Dan) Anderson, Terri (Tim) Liebmann, and Mark (Jaye-anne) Greene; 13 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren; an aunt; and several cousins.

He graduated from East High School in 1952. After high school, he joined the U.S. Navy and served during the Korean War from 1952 through 1954. Paul attended UW Madison, and earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Social Work.

Paul worked at Dane County Social Services from 1959 until his retirement in 1989. He began his career with the Department of Social Services as a Social Worker and moved to the position of Basic Services Supervisor and Income Maintenance Manager. He later retired as Economic Assistance Program Manager. Under his program management, Dane County implemented the Food Stamp Program and the county-wide General Assistance Program.

Paul served on numerous community, county and statewide committees and associations, including the Wisconsin Social Services Association, (WSSA), as past President, South Central President and Parliamentarian, and Historian. He was also active in the Statewide Verification Committee, Work Experience and Job Training (WEJT), Implementation Committee, and The United Way Funding Panel. In 1987, he was the recipient of the Wisconsin Social Services Association Distinguished Service Award. His kindness and compassion were not only evidenced through his work but in all areas of his life. He had countless friends due to his good nature, hilarious sense of humor, and ability to relate to people of all walks of life. Even the neighborhood kids enjoyed his antics and referred to him as "Skippy Peanut Butter."

Paul was a member of the Madison Diving Club. He loved the water, he and the family spent many weekends enjoying the lakes; camping, swimming, water skiing, parasailing, boating, and fishing. Paul also loved winter fun, such as ice skating, sledding, and tobogganing. He loved animals and had a soft spot for his dogs, who have been gone now for several years. He grieved them until the end of his life. He loved and cherished his family, finding special joy in his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He loved people and would help anyone with anything at the drop of a hat. Family, friends, neighbors all knew they could count on him for emotional support, and he had a knack for getting people to feel better no matter what their situation was.

Paul was preceded in death by his mother, Ruth; his grandmother, Pearl Greene; his stepfather, Elmer Weidemann; his half-brother, Gene Weidemann; and his great-great-granddaughter, Michelle.

A Celebration of Paul’s Life will take place at a later date. We will notify family and friends when we know more details.

Dad, you have perfected your Elvis impersonation. We knew the day was approaching, but are heartbroken that it arrived. We love you and will miss you forever. You were the best husband, dad and grandpa ever!

Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.



Gunderson East

Funeral & Cremation Care

5203 Monona Dr.

(608) 221-5420