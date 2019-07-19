Cress Funeral Service

Paul S. Fishkin died on Tuesday, July 16th, 2019 from malignant neuroendocrine tumors. He was born Paul Simon Fishkin in Brooklyn, New York December 31, 1932 to Rose and Morris Fishkin.

Paul lived and attended schools in Brooklyn,NY, Providence,RI, Puebla,Mexico and Baltimore,MD before attending Antioch College, Yellow Springs,OH where he graduated in 1955. He was a serious, objective, independent person who loved his family and enjoyed helping others, language, humor and watching sports.

On June 28, 1955 he married his one and only love, Dina, and they had two wonderful sons, Jim in 1958 and Ken in 1960.

After U.S. Army service they moved to Milwaukee for 6 years and then to Baraboo, WI where Paul was a CPA for 34 years. He served on many committees of the American and Wisconsin Institutes of CPAs including a term as a vice-president in Wisconsin. He was a president of ACUTE, a national organization of CPA firm computer users and received their second distinguished service award. In Baraboo he was an alderman, for many years served the United Way as president and board member, and received the Baraboo Jaycees Distinguished Service Award.

Dina and Paul traveled extensively and were tickled to retire to a condo in Madison in 1997 where they had one euphoric year until cancer consumed Dina November 20, 1999. He continued his community service in Madison by driving for RSVP, and being Treasurer and counselor for SCORE, Theater Bus Treasurer and Treasurer for the Greater Sauk County Community Foundation.

In addition to his sons he is survived by a sister "Sis" (Sander) Blecman, Venice, FL and brother Ely, Englewood, CO.

As he wished, there will be no funeral. A reception to celebrate his life will be held at 1:00pm on Friday, July 26th at Cress Center, 6021 University Ave, Madison; to bring comfort and support to Jim, his wife Jennifer, son Jared, and daughter Jordyn, and to Ken, his wife Diane, and daughter Lauren.

Memorials can be made to the Greater Sauk County Community Foundation, P.O. Box 544, Baraboo, WI 53913, the Dina & Paul Fishkin Scholarship, c/o Baraboo Community Scholarship Corporation, P.O. Box 380, Baraboo, WI 53913, or to the United Negro College Fund, 8260 Willow Oaks Corporate Drive, Fairfax, VA 22031