MADISON/CHICAGO-Paul Robert Lindenmeyer, age 73, of Madison, passed away unexpectedly in Breckenridge, Co. surrounded by his loving family on Saturday, April 13, 2019.

He was born on March 8, 1946, in Chicago, Ill., the son of Robert and Mary (Galvin) Lindenmeyer. He grew up as a member of Visitation Church on the South side of Chicago. Paul graduated high school from De La Salle Institute, and attended Northwest Missouri State University. He played and coached football for multiple years. He lived a life of many adventures, a self-proclaimed pirate until the end.



Paul was a student of life and a passionate seeker of knowledge. He loved to read and write poetry. He was an amazing chef and shared love and joy by cooking for his family and friends. He was quick to share a story and a laugh along with a meal. He was an avid music lover who could often be heard blasting music and singing along. Most of all, he loved his family. Paul was the oldest brother of five, a very loving husband, proud father, and was delighted to be a grandfather to his grandson, James.



Paul is survived by wife and best friend, Pamela; step-daughter, Arabela (Maxwell Johnston) Wiley; daughters, Jordan (Mark Dyer) Lindenmeyer and Alexa Lindenmeyer; sisters, Pamela (Tony) Kairis and Barbara (the late John) Dermody; brothers, retired CFD Patrick (Micki) Lindenmeyer and Peter (Muffin) Lindenmeyer; many nieces and nephews; and grandson, James Robert Dyer. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Mary Lindenmeyer, and brother-in-law, John Dermody.



He was a loving friend of the Fruth, McDonald, Lynch, and Fish families. He was a cherished friend of the Sinsinawa Dominicans, Visitation Church, New Melleray Abbey, and all those lifelong buddies from the South Side of Chicago.



A Mass will be held at IMMACULATE HEART OF MARY CATHOLIC CHURCH, 5101 Schofield St., Monona, WI at 2 p.m. on Monday, April 22, 2019, with Father Chad Droessler presiding. Visitation will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Dr. Madison, WI from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Monday, April 22, 2019.



Memorials in Paul’s name may be made to Sinsinawa Dominicans Mound Center at www.sinsinawa.org. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.



Gunderson East

Funeral & Cremation Care

5203 Monona Dr.

(608) 221-5420