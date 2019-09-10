PRAIRIE DU CHIEN - Paul Richard Reinke, age 61, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, due to a prolonged illness.

He was born Nov. 13, 1957, in Elgin, Ill., which sealed his lifelong love for Da Bears, the Cubbies, and Chicago-style hot dogs. He was a quiet man with a great sense of humor who loved the outdoors, and also enjoyed drawing and collecting rare coins. He was an industrial engineer who worked his entire career at 3M in Prairie du Chien, while collecting various awards and a patent. It was at 3M where he met the love of his life, Vickie. Their 36-year marriage led to three daughters and his gleefully endless "it will put hair on your chest" jokes. He taught his family how to play poker, stick to their guns when they truly believe in something, and that devotion to family means everything. He taught them to love the Lord, that their mother is always right, and why spend money when you can save it. His constant love and support shaped their lives and provided the knowledge that he would be there for them no matter what. They will miss him in a million ways, but especially him cheering on the Cubs, him beating them in every card game, his cutthroat dominoes skills, his laughter while watching MASH, and his love of his wife's spaghetti.

Paul is preceded in death by his parents, Herman and Lois; and is survived by his wife, Vickie Reinke; daughters, Brenda Reinke, Laura Reinke and Marcia Reinke; brother, David Reinke and his wife, Stephanie Reinke, and their three children and spouses, Joe and Meghan Reinke, Matthew and Gretchen Reinke, and Melissa and Reed Cole.

A private bedside service was performed as he did not want a funeral.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Muscular Dystrophy Association in his memory.

