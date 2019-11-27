Paul Richard Peterson

SHOREVIEW, Minn./MADISON, Wis.-Paul R. Peterson, age 54, of Shoreview, Minn., was called home unexpectedly on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019.

He was born on June 22, 1965, in Madison, Wis.

Paul grew up in Madison and was a 1983 graduate of Madison West High School. He received a B.S. in Agronomy from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and a M.S. and Ph.D. in Agronomy from the University of Minnesota. His career included faculty positions with the University of Missouri, McGill University, Virginia Tech, and the University of Minnesota. During his career, he was involved with many research and Extension projects as well as professional publications.

Paul married Danielle Falle on Aug. 23, 1997 and raised four children. Paul had an abiding interest in sports, especially basketball, and continued this interest by coaching his children's sports teams. He was a gifted musician, instrumentally and vocally, and participated in a number of choral groups, including the Independence Messiah Choir. Paul cherished time spent with his family. He was a big man with a huge heart, quick wit, and amiable character. He was baptized and confirmed at Grace Lutheran Church in Madison and continued in his Lutheran faith throughout his life.

Paul is survived by his wife, Danielle; children, Kirsten (Eddie) Arreola, Andrea, Kate, and Andrew; sisters, Noreen (Wayne) Ratzlaff and Kristin Peterson; and granddaughter, Amelia Arreola. He was preceded in death by his parents, Donald and Gloria (Skuldt) Peterson; and his brother, Ralph Peterson.

Visitation will be held at ST. MATTHEW'S LUTHERAN CHURCH, 4101 Washington Street NE, Columbia Heights, Minn., at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, followed by funeral services at 11 a.m.

A burial at Roselawn Cemetery in Madison, Wis. will be held on Nov. 29, 2019.

The family suggests memorials be given to a charity of choice or consider the gift of organ donation.

