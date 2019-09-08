Paul Kristopher Diehm, age 48, passed away suddenly on August 30, 2019. He was born to Linda (Eithun) McCarthy and Kristopher (Marianne) Diehm on September 27, 1970. Paul is survived by his parents, his son Kristopher of Sun Prairie, sister Stephanie McCarthy who he loved and cherished, and brothers Michael Royer, Kristopher and Dustin Diehm, his uncles Thomas Eithun and Joshua Diehm, aunt and uncle Gloria and Paul Moreland, of MA, Paul's Godparents, and Paul's namesake. He is also survived by many friends, other relatives and two step sisters, Chrissie and Tiffany. He was preceded in death by his sister Melissa Leigh McCarthy and his grandparents. Our hearts are broken. Paul had a witty sense of humor, and his passion was fishing since he was a little boy, along with his Harley Davidson. Paul was a sensitive soul; he loved too much and asked so little.

A celebration of Paul's life will be held from 12:00 pm until 4:00 pm Sunday, September 15, 2019 at Fireman's Park, 500 Jefferson St., Deforest, WI 53532. Please bring a dish to pass. All are welcome to share their favorite stories about Paul. Paul's favorite color was purple, so please feel free to bring purple helium balloons to release.

As Mom always says; "Paul, watch out for the other guy."

