Paul Joseph Hady

CROSS PLAINS - Paul Joseph Hady, age 84, passed away at home on Friday, May 5, 2023. He was born on July 7, 1938, in Watertown, Wis., the son of Jerome and Margaret (Stoll) Hady.

Paul graduated from Middleton High School in 1956. After high school; he went to work at Pet Milk in Middleton, for a short time. He was married to Marjorie (Haas) on June 30, 1960, and was a devoted, loving husband of 62 years. He started working at Kalscheur Implement Company in Cross Plains April 1959, until being drafted into the U.S. Army in 1961. He completed basic training at Fort Leonard Wood in St. Louis, Mo. Paul had three months of Medic training at Fort Sam Houston in San Antonio, Texas. After medic training, he was stationed in Germany for 18 months; as a medic, returning home in September 1963. Paul completed his service in 1967, where he resumed his place of employment at Kalscheur Implement. He became part owner in 1981 and worked for 50 years, retiring in 2009 at the age of 71.