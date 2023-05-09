CROSS PLAINS - Paul Joseph Hady, age 84, passed away at home on Friday, May 5, 2023. He was born on July 7, 1938, in Watertown, Wis., the son of Jerome and Margaret (Stoll) Hady.
Paul graduated from Middleton High School in 1956. After high school; he went to work at Pet Milk in Middleton, for a short time. He was married to Marjorie (Haas) on June 30, 1960, and was a devoted, loving husband of 62 years. He started working at Kalscheur Implement Company in Cross Plains April 1959, until being drafted into the U.S. Army in 1961. He completed basic training at Fort Leonard Wood in St. Louis, Mo. Paul had three months of Medic training at Fort Sam Houston in San Antonio, Texas. After medic training, he was stationed in Germany for 18 months; as a medic, returning home in September 1963. Paul completed his service in 1967, where he resumed his place of employment at Kalscheur Implement. He became part owner in 1981 and worked for 50 years, retiring in 2009 at the age of 71.
Paul enjoyed gardening and cooking, especially soups, which were his specialty. He enjoyed watching the Brewers, Packers and was a big Badger fan, where they would travel for hockey and football games. Paul enjoyed bowling, starting out as a “pinsetter”, later becoming a team member with his friends and family, until age 80. He loved attending activities for his daughters and grandchildren. Paul was also a member of the Cross Plains American Legion Post No. 245, the Knights of Columbus, and St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church. Paul was a hard-working man, yet he still enjoyed living life and celebrating life’s special moments with all his family and friends.
Paul is survived by his wife, Marjorie (Haas); daughters, Ann (Jeff) Eicher and Carol (Patrick) Buechner; five grandchildren, Jennifer (Ben) Ziegler, Paul (Valerie) Eicher, Nicholas (Cassie) Buechner, Brent Buechner and Austin Buechner; two great-grandchildren, Mya and Lila Ziegler; siblings, Barbara Timm, Rita Otto, Dorothy Jean Pauli, Jerome (Kay) Hady, Mary Jo (Chad) McGrath, Ellen Mei, Pete (Vonnie) Hady, Ruth (Ronald) Knoll, Keith Hady, Bill Hady, Matt (Pam) Hady; sister-in-law, Lucille Ballweg; brothers-in-law, Richard (Janet) Haas, Steve Haas and David Ihle; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jerome and Margaret, father-in-law and mother-in-law, Harold and Irene Haas; brother, John Hady; sisters, Frances Hady and Claire Ihle; brothers-in-law, Donald Haas, James Ballweg, Fred Timm, Donald Pauli, John Otto, and Dennis Mei; and sister-in-law, Myrt Hady.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. FRANCIS XAVIER CATHOLIC CHURCH, 2947 Thinnes St., Cross Plains, at 11 a.m. on Friday, May 12, 2023, with Father Scott Jablonski presiding. A luncheon will follow. A visitation will be held at the church from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. on Thursday, May 11, 2023, and also from 10 a.m. until the time of the Mass on Friday. Burial with Military Honors will be conducted at St. Francis Xavier Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to St. Francis Xavier Catholic Endowment Fund. Paul’s family would like to thank his family doctor, Dr. Amy Grelle, Cross Plains EMS, Fire and Police Departments, and the wonderful staff at UW Hospital and Meriter Hospital. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
