Deerfield- Paul John Nelson, age 93, passed away peacefully September 22, 2019 at Agrace Hospice.

He was born July 14, 1926, to John and Bernice (Grotland) Nelson.

Paul graduated from Deerfield High School in 1943. Following graduation he served with the U.S. Army 84th Infantry Division stationed in Germany.

Upon his return Paul married Irene Nottestad on September 9, 1950 at Grace Lutheran Church in Cambridge. Paul and Irene became lifelong Deerfield residents.

After serving an apprenticeship as a steamfitter he was hired by then Madison Mayor Otto Festge to be the Supervisor of Maintenance at the New City-County building.

Paul retired after 30 years. He was a charter member of the Deerfield Rod and Gun Club and also of VFW Post 9424. He was a 60 year member of the American Legion Post 260, member of the Cambridge Masonic Lodge and the Madison Conservatory. Paul served on the Deerfield Village Board and was also a member of the Deerfield Volunteer Fire Dept.

Like mom-dad's greatest joy was his family. Paul loved attending any events his grandchildren were in. He was such a kind, caring and giving person. Paul was an avid hunter, making many trips to Canada.

In 2011 Paul traveled to Washington, D.C. on the Badger Honor Flight accompanied by his daughter Jane.

Paul is survived by his daughters, Judy (Greg) Storms and Jane (Tom Doepke) Kleven; four grandchildren, Cody (Laura Zeller) Kleven, Caren (Timm) Heller, Kayla (Nathan) Anderson and Kelsey (Kyle) Gleason; nine great-grandchildren, Paul and Lucas Kleven, Trenton and Landon Heller, Tia, Maci and Kenna Anderson, Parker and Crosby Gleason; sister-in-law, Geraldine Trieloff and Bev Nottestad. He was preceded in death by his wife, Irene, just 7 weeks ago; his parents; and his brother, Lawrence.

Memorial services will be held at 10:30 AM on Monday, September 30, 2019 at Deerfield Lutheran Church, 206 S. Main Street, Deerfield, with Rev. Paula Harris officiating. Burial with full Military honors will follow in Hauge Cemetery.

Friends and relatives are invited to a luncheon in the church fellowship hall. Friends may greet the family from 9:00 AM until the time of services Monday at church.

Memorials to the family will be given to the organizations that Paul was involved in or to Agrace HospiceCare Inc.

We love you Dad, Grandpa, and GG.

