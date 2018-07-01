Madison--Paul G. Phaneuf, age 75, passed away Friday, June 29, 2018 at Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg.

He was born in Sullivan, Wis. Sept. 3, 1942, to Oliver and Dorothy Phaneuf. Paul graduated from Central High School in 1961, and shortly after enlisted in the U.S. Army, where he served in Germany. Paul also served in the Air National Guard. Paul and Bonnie Moll were married May 20, 1967, at St. John's Lutheran Church in Friesland, Wis.

He was employed by the V.A. Hospital for 20 years, and later drove bus for Madison Public Schools until his retirement in 2007. Paul enjoyed watching youth ice hockey, and was an avid fan of the Packers, Brewers, Badgers, and Blackhawks. He was a member of Waunakee American Legion Post 360, and VFW Post 8483. For several years he was a volunteer bus driver for the Capital Aires Drum and Bugle Corp.

Paul is survived by his wife of 51 years, Bonnie; daughter, Diane; Son, David (Michelle), and four cherished grandchildren; Devon, Ashlyn, Madeline and Elaina, who were dearly loved by him. He was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother, Frank.

A visitation will be held Tuesday, July 3, 2018 from 9:00 am until 11:00 am at the CRESS CENTER, 6021 University Ave., Madison, WI 53705, followed with a funeral service at 11:00 am. A reception will follow the service. Burial with full military honors will take place at Middleton Junction Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Paul's name to the Waunakee American Legion Post 360, or Agrace HospiceCare. Please share a memory at www.CressFuneralService.com.