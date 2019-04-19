MADISON/SHULLSBURG-Paul F. Wiegel, age 67, passed away on Monday, April 15, 2019. He was born in Cuba City, Wis., the son of George and Clara (Hinderman) Wiegel. On Dec. 24, 1986, Paul married his best friend, Tenny (Marvin) Wiegel.



Paul was always passionate about making and selling crafts at various locations with his wife by his side. He enjoyed playing slots, bowling and golfing. Paul loved to travel whenever he had the chance and loved going to different zoo's around the country with Tenny. He was a true Packers and Badgers fan, through and through. He enjoyed watching movies and collecting movie memorabilia, and no one knew classic cars better than he did. Paul was always joking and was always having a good time, and he had a laugh that would make you smile. He loved to impersonate people, and we will miss all the characters who were in him.



Paul is survived by his loving wife, Tenny; best friend, Douglas (Joanne) Malisch; mother-in-law, Jane Marvin; sisters, Mary Mulcahy and Helen (Mike) Lind; and brother, Glen Wiegel.



He was preceded in death by his father, George Wiegel; mother Clara Wiegl; brother, Carl Wiegel; father-in-law, George Marvin; and brother-in-law, Charles Mulcahy.



A Celebration of Paul’s Life will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Dr., Madison, from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. on Friday, April 26, 2019, with food and fellowship during the celebration.



