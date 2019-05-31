Paul E. "Pat" Crary age 92 of Richland Center passed away on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 while surrounded by his family at Pine Valley Healthcare.

He was born on August 24, 1926 in Linden Township, Iowa County, WI the son of David and Mary (Endres) Crary. Pat was married on May 10, 1975 to the former Marie Dailey. He was a longtime member of St. Mary the Assumption Catholic Church, a longtime cheesemaker and in his later years worked at the Richland Family Prescription Center. Pat is survived by many family and friends.

He enjoyed many good times with his family bringing him ice cream and cookies while he resided at Pine Valley Healthcare. A scripture service will be held on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 12:00 Noon at the Stafford Funeral Home. Monsignor Roger Scheckel will officiate with burial in the St. Boniface Catholic Cemetery in Lime Ridge at a later date.

Visitation will be held on Saturday from 10:00 A.M. until the time of service.