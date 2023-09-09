Paul David Laube passed peacefully on September 7, 2023, surrounded by his loving family after a battle with ALS. He was born March 26, 1930, in Rockford, IL. to Everett and Mildred Laube, he attended Leona Center Grade School and graduated from Durand High School in 1948. After high school, Paul attended Farm Short course 1949-1950 and served in the United States Army 1953-1955 PFC. When he returned from service, he married Gladys Grace Grubbe on February 4, 1956 in Lombard, IL, and farmed in Durand, IL on the Laube family farm from 1957 to 1968. Then they bought their own farm a few miles north and farmed in Juda, WI from 1968-2001. Gladys and Paul sold their farmhouse and buildings then moved to Monroe, WI in Oct 2001.
He was a life-long member of the Methodist church, Monroe Moose Club, and a member of the VFW Post 6858 since 1990, where he served as commander in 1995-1996. He also belonged to Spring Grove Watershed. While raising his family and farming he drove semi-truck 1970-1998.
This Champion Horseshoe thrower, camper, hunter and avid player of Euchre was also a great husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, friend and prankster. Friends would often love to catch his quick smile and shoulder shrug after the joke was said or laugh along as he tried to tell the punch line to a joke but was laughing too hard to get it out. He was a great whistler with a baritone voice and he enjoyed dancing his wife around the dance floor. Barn dancing was his favorite.
When he met you, he was always interested in getting to know all about you. Paul the farmer enjoyed taking a slow drive down country roads to check out how the crops were doing. As a proud Army Veteran, he spent many hours and days volunteering for Veterans organizations and causes. Being a humble man with an abiding Christian faith, he was always amazed at how lucky he was to be blessed with a great family and friends in his life. He spoke of you all, often.
He is survived by his wife, Gladys; and five children, David (Donna) Laube of Newnan, Georgia, Jeff Laube of Nikiski, AK, Howard (Angie) Laube of Kansas City, MO, Warren (Anne) Laube of Lake Summerset, IL, and Amy (Lawrence) Meade, Jr. of Wisconsin Dells, WI. He was also blessed with and so proud of his nine grandchildren, Ryan, Rebecca, Eric, Emilee, Bryce, Bryan, Brett, Anna and Ellen; and two great grandchildren, Alethea and Milo. His sisters, Marcia Goelitz of Esmond, IL, and Judy Johnson of Pecatonica, IL and brothers, Eugene Laube of Palmetto, FL and Bruce (Diane) Laube of Trout Creek, MT. He was preceded in death by his parents, Everett and Mildred Laube; and his brother, Raymond Laube.
A celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, September 30, 2023, at 11:00 a.m., at the Monroe United Methodist Church, with Rev. Jeffrey Meyer officiating. Inurnment will be at a later date in Durand Cemetery. Visitation will be at the church of Sat., September 30, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to SSM Health Monroe Hospice Home or United Methodist Church of Monroe in Paul’s name. The Newcomer Funeral Home, Monroe, is assisting the family. Condolences may be shared at www.newcomerfuneralhome.net
