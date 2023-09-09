Paul David Laube

Paul David Laube passed peacefully on September 7, 2023, surrounded by his loving family after a battle with ALS. He was born March 26, 1930, in Rockford, IL. to Everett and Mildred Laube, he attended Leona Center Grade School and graduated from Durand High School in 1948. After high school, Paul attended Farm Short course 1949-1950 and served in the United States Army 1953-1955 PFC. When he returned from service, he married Gladys Grace Grubbe on February 4, 1956 in Lombard, IL, and farmed in Durand, IL on the Laube family farm from 1957 to 1968. Then they bought their own farm a few miles north and farmed in Juda, WI from 1968-2001. Gladys and Paul sold their farmhouse and buildings then moved to Monroe, WI in Oct 2001.

He was a life-long member of the Methodist church, Monroe Moose Club, and a member of the VFW Post 6858 since 1990, where he served as commander in 1995-1996. He also belonged to Spring Grove Watershed. While raising his family and farming he drove semi-truck 1970-1998.